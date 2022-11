This update is to fix several bugs:

Fixed: Error when exporting a sandbox level

Fixed: Sandbox levels in explore do not load or revert upload tile sets.

Fixed: Possible Error with obj_transfer_char_stats when entering a level from the overworld.

Fixed: Sandbox levels in the explore section which start with a message will become glitchy.

Fixed: "Instant Complete Course" goes to a blank screen when not using a new level/world ID and spawn ID.