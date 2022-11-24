SecretPie Festival' Release Commemorative Event, Supporting Comments!

SecretPie Festival' release event!
The second collaboration between illustrator Kidmo and Momentum Games~!!
DLC release full of his new illustrations that have not been seen anywhere else!
Thank you for loving 'SecretPie Festival'.
Since the release of "Secret Pie Festival", I have received advice from many people.
Momentum Games prepared a small event to respond to the cheers.
Please leave a comment about how you played "SecretPie Festival" or what you would like to see improved.
We will do our best to collect everyone's opinions and make it a better game.
We will select 10 people from the people who gave us valuable feedback and give them a $10 Steam Gift Card.
We will strive to become a more developed Momentum Games supported by your interest and encouragement.
Thank you.
- Event name: "'SecretPie Festival' launch event, cheering comments!"
- Event product: 10 people selected. 10$ Steam Gift Card
- Event period: 2022. 11. 25 ~ 12. 02
- Event announcement: 2022. 12. 06
