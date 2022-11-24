SecretPie Festival' Release Commemorative Event, Supporting Comments!

Share · View all patches · Build 10005677 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy

SecretPie Festival' release event!

The second collaboration between illustrator Kidmo and Momentum Games~!!

DLC release full of his new illustrations that have not been seen anywhere else!

Thank you for loving 'SecretPie Festival'.

Since the release of "Secret Pie Festival", I have received advice from many people.

Momentum Games prepared a small event to respond to the cheers.

Please leave a comment about how you played "SecretPie Festival" or what you would like to see improved.

We will do our best to collect everyone's opinions and make it a better game.

We will select 10 people from the people who gave us valuable feedback and give them a $10 Steam Gift Card.

We will strive to become a more developed Momentum Games supported by your interest and encouragement.

Thank you.