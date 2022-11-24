The Farming Update III: Genetic Manipulation

This week is all about gene manipulation. We’ve added the Genetics Stabilizer, Genetics Splicer, a new plant PDA cartridge, increased the impact of lighting conditions, as well as fixing a number of both new and historic bugs.

Genetics Stabilizer



There is now a stability value associated with each gene. Genes with a high stability value will mutate less when passed to the next generation. The Genetics Stabilizer has two modes which allow for the manipulation of these values. The first mode, stabilize, allows you to increase the stability of all the genes at the same time. The second mode, destabilize, decreases the stability of all genes, however it allows you to target a specific gene to be destabilized to a greater degree.

With proper usage of this appliance you should be able to target one or more genes to mutate at a high rate while freezing the state of all other genes.

Genetics Splicer



Another way to modify a plant's genes is to use the Genetics Splicer. The splicer is a simple Appliance that allows you to take a single gene from one source plant and overwrite a gene on another target plant. This is a destructive process and will result in the source plant being destroyed in the process.

Plant Analyzer PDA

The Plant Analyzer gives you more information beyond the tooltips about the current status of plants and removes some of the mystery of what goes into the growth speed of plants.

Lighting Conditions

Previously lighting was overly simplified and the light received by a plant would be limited to a single light source. Now plants can receive light from multiple sources at the same time, such as a grow light and the sun. A plant receiving more light than needed will help it achieve it’s required amount of light faster.

To bring the effect of lighting in line with the other environmental variables plants will now perish if they spend excessive amounts of time in either light or dark. Previously this would make them stop growing but would not have any permanent effect on the plant.

Multiplayer Changes in Special Test Branch

When we refactored the old multiplayer system and removed the requirement for Steam API for the game, so that the game could outlive steam (and our studio) if need be, as well as make everyone able to play the games with their friends (even if pirated) - it made our connection system very "brittle". We have come up with an entirely new connection system forked from RakNet, we call "RocketNet". This should be much more robust for establishing connections and substantially reduces memory overhead and increased server/host performance.

You can test this out in a special hidden branch of the game, unlocked with the following. Please note that there is no enabled version of the dedicated server, and this may not be as stable as stationeers main branch.

User: rocketnettest

Password: theremaybebugs

Steam Peer-to-Peer being implemented

As noted above, we had to remove some steam functionality as we redeveloped the core of the multiplayer. We realize how important this is to many people with more complex routing situations. We are working on Steam P2P again, and will have a working test version for you as soon as well.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can see the tremendous impact that it has had. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord make a big difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game has substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those who like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.

