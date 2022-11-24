First full game test!

Hi everyone, we've shifted over to testing the full game! Things are still moving pretty quick and some Kingdom features aren't fully done yet, so please check the list of things we know aren't done before you post bugs about them ;)

Things we're still working on:

Glowing Guardian puzzle 3 needs attention.

The Fighter silver and gold challenges need rebalancing.

The Goat Glade UI isn't complete, so no triple quests or item lottery yet.

The map completion indicators for bronze/silver/gold/??? are still coming.

Naga City still has some debug images popping up when you interact with the altar dispensers.

Massive changelog from the previous playtest version: