First full game test!

Hi everyone, we've shifted over to testing the full game! Things are still moving pretty quick and some Kingdom features aren't fully done yet, so please check the list of things we know aren't done before you post bugs about them ;)
Things we're still working on:
- Glowing Guardian puzzle 3 needs attention.
- The Fighter silver and gold challenges need rebalancing.
- The Goat Glade UI isn't complete, so no triple quests or item lottery yet.
- The map completion indicators for bronze/silver/gold/??? are still coming.
- Naga City still has some debug images popping up when you interact with the altar dispensers.
Massive changelog from the previous playtest version:
- Switch to new startup scene.
- Fix camera drag not working.
- Fix attack audio playing on scene start.
- Change startup event to happens after pressing on title.
- Format date on play daily button so it doesn't wrap.
- When pressing play, wait until loading is completed.
- Add StartupErrorManager. Handle all online error states.
- Fix settings, language, etc not working on first press.
- Simulate all Pactmaker pacts correctly.
- Made altar bibs from adjacent altars automatically remove themselves if they overlap other bibs that * are closer to their parent altars.
- Set default camera pan speed.
- Fix restore settings defaults not working in startup menu.
- Add altar graphics to naga city quest prefabs.
- Fix naga city quest altar portrait icon using old altar sheet.
- Fix crashes when selecting buildings.
- Add scrollbar to dungeon info UI. Fix scrollbar arrows.
- Fix grass visual glitch.
- Add loading text to startup animation.
- Remove cloud sync button from menu.
- Fix blood fountain event giving wrong amount of sanguine.
- Add animations for score screen lists.
- Fix first time hovering item in dailies does not show info.
- Add cancel button to new name popup.
- Fix grid style rules for yinyang setpiece.
- Fix a couple of effect displays.
- Zotted enemies still have halved max health after leveling up.
- Show gold prediction for transmutation seal use, allow custom clickhandlers to block item use previews.
- Made all the pay altar quest interactions in Naga City smaller and have no bibs.
- Fix enemy effects being justified to the left.
- Change old startup scene references.
- Fix Glenrick reveal speech nullref looking for old portrait.
- Locker functionality, reclaiming locker items lost during runs.
- Refreshing building panels while they're active.
- Removing prep display from building UI for the Adventurers Guilds with lockers.
- Add change password button on login popup.
- Implement advisor task visuals.
- Fix leaderboard visibility.
- Fix daily UI button positions being wrong in kingdom.
- Add bg to preparations groups to tie them together.
- Initial pass adding UI bank with lock + veto slots.
- Handle refreshing bank UI after upgrading.
- Fix kingdom camera being too close after upgrading adv guild twice.
- Locker tutorial works.
- Fix promo items not having new graphics.
- Fix disabled buttons playing sounds on click.
- Attempt to fix too much reverb in startup scene 3d.
- Fix flavour text is obscured by preps in Daily UI.
- Fix daily UI preps not working after changing toggled items.
- Veto slot UI in the Bazaar lvl 3.
- Fix upgrade button when Upgrading the Bank's final level.
- Fixed kingdom ui expanding when getting tons of gold.
- Fix nullref when going back from the Kingdom to the start scene.
- Don't show prep cost when there is none (for daily). Fixes showing -1 cost for some preps.
- Fix items using old sprites in 2 god puzzles.
- Fix MageFistItem asset.
- Fix NamtarWardItem using incorrect sprites.
- Added support for random MatchPlayerGraphic at runtime for HeroEnemyTriple.
- Fix daily run button always "checking" in startup scene.
- Fix quest info showing "Any Class" with all ticked in minClassCount case.
- Use human monk portrait for NagaSlavePacifist.
- Fix leaderboard scroll buttons being black until hover.
- Fix Warlock-based enemies using Druid portraits by default.
- Change score log entry background.
- Fix Fireheart using old graphic when lighting up.
- Fix broken Gnome and Halfling puzzles.
- Tweak conversion reward readability.
