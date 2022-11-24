 Skip to content

The Troop update for 24 November 2022

Small patch

Build 10005408

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixes
  • Fixed tile movement designations in some maps
  • Tabletop bocage LOS improvements
  • Wasp flame range reduced
  • Late deployment stability in Skirmish improved

