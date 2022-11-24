Development Notes (v. EA 2.03.001)

Happy Thanksgiving,
This patch introduces draggable UI windows, and several other quality of life improvements. Our community had identified some of these as helpful updates, and other we simply chose to do on our own.
Best,
-john & pete
Quality of Life
- Can now breakdown items by holding down left control (cursor will change to purple) and then left clicking inventory items.
- UI Windows are now movable (they can be dragged).
- Added a back button to the tutorial.
Balance
- Player can no longer purchase items which they have not researched.
