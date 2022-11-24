 Skip to content

Lilith Odyssey update for 24 November 2022

Development Notes (v. EA 2.03.001)

Share · View all patches · Build 10005288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Thanksgiving,

This patch introduces draggable UI windows, and several other quality of life improvements. Our community had identified some of these as helpful updates, and other we simply chose to do on our own.

Best,
-john & pete

Quality of Life

  • Can now breakdown items by holding down left control (cursor will change to purple) and then left clicking inventory items.
  • UI Windows are now movable (they can be dragged).
  • Added a back button to the tutorial.

Balance

  • Player can no longer purchase items which they have not researched.

