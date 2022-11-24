Version 1.0 Incoming!

Hi all,

Below are the changes coming in tomorrows update, which will now bring the game up to version 1.0. As a result, Starlight: Defence Command will be moving out of Early Access and into a full release at the same time.

Most of this update has been about ensuring everything is working as intended and adding the final touches ready for release.

The final assignment is now in. It's the biggest map to date and requires longer than others to complete. From my point of view the size and content is equivalent to 2 normal assignments, so has taken a while to polish off. I hope you all enjoy it.

Features

Campaign Assignment 15 added, bringing the main story to a close.

Updates

Simulator Map 14 added.

Simulator Map 15 added.

New and additional sound effects added, with a better sound effect system in place. Many things that had no sound effects previously now do.

Reduced the time between advancing dialogue messages

The turrets in Blast now aims directly at the mouse cursor so that the bullets now cross .

Blast now has its own online leaderboard. It will show the top 10 scores plus where you rank.

Status Effects Article added to the Academy App.

Mastery Bar now shows as 'Max' when you have all 42 Mastery Points. The size of the bar has been increased too, to make it more visible.

Assignment 6 map has had a bit more of a layout change. The assignment has had to be slightly changed to accommodate this.

Fixes