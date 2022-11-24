Major Patch: Information Superhighway

Autumn is here, along with a 15% off sale. Of course we have a huge patch for you too! Also: it's my birthday, so if you buy the game, it's my gift to you to me!

The megacorp skyscrapers for Oshiro Orbital, Helices, and Sol Fusion gained massive upgrades along with a high-speed highway network for fast travelling around the world. And we've got not one, but TWO new flying enemies, several new server and enemy affixes, and a handheld sea creature as a new gun.

AND a new action-packed trailer!



Information Superhighway

As the megacorps' massive towers take on their final forms, you'll need a way to get around the vast world quickly. The Information Superhighway boosts your movespeed to dangerous levels, letting you zip from tower to tower while providing some great views of the scenery that might just help you spot new secrets in the future. While the megacorp towers haven't gained any servers yet, the foundation is set for the next update.



New Enemies

We've got two new flying enemies for you to play against at high level - the Bufferfish and the Laser Ray.



The Bufferfish is a fairly slow but tanky flying enemy that creates a wide bubble around it, damaging everything inside it. They drop a poison cloud when they die, which deals a lot of damage but, like all poison damage, is non-lethal. They deny a lot of area, so watch out!



The Laser Ray is like a flying Aimbot, but they launch a series of wide Wave lasers. Unless you're right underneath them, in which case they'll rain large bubbles on you.

Additionally - if you like the Ray's attack, have I got the gun for you! Grab your own handheld Ray Gun unique Hand Cannon with custom animations and color changes.



New Challenges

We've added several new server security layers which can spawn randomly in the world and a few new enemy-specific affixes.

The Live Wire enemy affix encourages you to kill things in as few hits as possible. It sends electrical surges along the ground every time it's attacked! For balance, you can't get a server with all Live Wire enemies, but you can get them randomly in any hack.

Infested enemies (and servers!) shift your strategy with swarms - when you kill an Infested enemy, it spawns a Nanospider where it dies. If you don't account for this, you'll be swarmed by the little ankle biters in no time!

Containment Servers might be my favorite. These servers add an electrical barrier to the hack, damaging any hacker foolish enough to be caught trying to escape. Additionally, this can stack with Evading, Constricting, or Oscillating servers, for extra fun.

Full patch details here.

(if you haven't played in a couple of months, we've got even more new stuff in the previous weekly patch notes here)

We hope you like all the new stuff! Let us know on the Black Ice Discord.

Thanks for playing, and Happy Hacking!

superdupergc and Nonadecimal