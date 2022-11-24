Black Friday Patch is ready!

Mercenaries!

Black Friday is almost here!

We've prepared a Black Friday 50% Off Medal(Special Medal Discount), a New character skin, and many more!

Game Improvement

Rewards for Sports Mode have been added

Intrusion(from ARENA Mode) will be removed

NEW ITEMS AND SKINS

[Black Friday 50% OFF Medals & Premium Box]

Black Friday 50% Off Medal is a special medal sale just for available a limited time during Black Friday Season.

This product is a one-time limit purchase per account and will be sold from the schedule below.



We've also prepared a Black Friday 50% OFF Premium Box. You can find 'Premium Box 10EA' in the in-game SHOP. You can purchase Black Friday 50% OFF Premium Box one time limit.

When:

Time (UTC): 2022. 11. 24, 03: 00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 01, 00:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2022. 11. 24 04:00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 01, 01:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 11. 24, 11:00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 01, 08:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 2022. 11. 23, 19:00 PM ~ 2022. 11, 30, 16:00 PM

*Please note that the event schedule may be subject to change.

[Black Friday Pack]

The Black Friday series is a specially-made skin based on the Xako XK. 95 and Ice Pick.

You can get Xako Regalia, Eisbeil Black Edition, and 50,000 Euro from Black Friday Pack.

[Xako Regalia]



[Eisbeil BlackEdition]



When:

Time (UTC): 2022. 11. 24, 03: 00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 01, 00:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2022. 11. 24 04:00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 01, 01:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 11. 24, 11:00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 01, 08:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 2022. 11. 23, 19:00 PM ~ 2022. 11, 30, 16:00 PM

*Please note that the event schedule may be subject to change.

[870 Dreamcatcher]



870 Dreamcatcher has been opened to the public on the 23rd of November.

870 Dreamcatcher Skin is available for a limited time!

Time (UTC): 2022. 11. 23, 06: 00 AM ~ 2022. 11. 28, 00:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2022. 11. 23 07:00 AM ~ 2022. 11. 28, 01:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 11. 23, 14:00 PM ~ 2022. 11. 28, 08:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 2022. 11. 22, 22:00 PM ~ 2022. 11. 27, 16:00 PM

*Please note that the skin capsule shop schedule may be subject to change.

[X16A4 Absolute Machine]



X16A4 Absolute Machine is opened to the public after the patch on the 24th of November.

X16A4 Absolute Machine Skin is available for a limited time!

Time (UTC): 2022. 11. 24, 03: 00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 08, 06:00 AM

Central Europe Time (CET): 2022. 11. 24 04:00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 08, 07:00 AM

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 11. 24, 11:00 AM ~ 2022. 12. 08, 14:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 2022. 11. 23, 19:00 PM ~ 2022. 12. 07, 22:00 PM

*Please note that the skin capsule shop schedule may be subject to change.

[Marek Cyborg]



Marek Cyborg is opened to the public after the patch on the 24th of November.

Marek Cyborg Skins is available for a limited time!

Time (UTC): 2022. 11. 24, 03: 00 AM ~ until further notice

Central Europe Time (CET): 2022. 11. 24 04:00 AM ~ until further notice

Beijing Time (BJT): 2022. 11. 24, 11:00 AM ~ until further notice

Pacific Time (PT): 2022. 11. 23, 19:00 PM ~ until further notice

*Please note that the skin capsule shop schedule may be subject to change.

