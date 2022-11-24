Zoo town rulebook released【Zodiac fantasy 2】Welcome you~

Zoo town welcomes you. Before the tour starts, please read the rules of this manual and abide by them:

Treat animals with gentleness, and do not bully cute little animals at will Small animals may make trouble when they are hungry, remind them to remember to eat but not to eat indiscriminately All places in this town are accessible, but if you encounter thorny floors, purple oceans, etc., please remember to avoid The zoo town is cozy and comfortable. If you want to stay here, we welcome you very much You don’t need to run away when you see a rabbit here~ she will love you very much❤

Please remember the above rules, click the link below, and you can enter the zoo town and have a sweet trip with the beautiful animals. I wish you a happy time here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2116890/Zodiac_fantasy_2/

If you encounter any problems in the game, or have better suggestions, you can contact us at any time. Your love is our greatest motivation

Official Twitter https://twitter.com/LovelyGamexyz Home Link: https://lovelygames.xyz/

F&Q: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/discussions/0/3371530631528314460/

Game background:

The animal girls seem to have an important date, but unfortunately the way to the date is still not smooth, and now they need your help to overcome obstacles more than before, so hurry up and flexibly use jumping or climbing to reach the date! The girls will definitely thank you~❤

How to play:

Players need to control the character to jump or climb to cross various obstacle terrains or avoid and cross traps to reach the final goal point to win.

Game Features:

In the game, you will experience:

· 11 exquisite CGs

· New dynamic vertical drawing

· Unique world view

· A variety of interactive gameplay

· Challenging levels (guaranteed not to embarrass you)

· One-key skip

Ladies and sisters don’t like toys and puppies, so they left here sadly (the content of helping him will not appear in this work), but it hasn’t been quiet for a few days, and a group of cute and interesting girls have moved in, and immediately It became lively, and they quickly got along and became good friends.