Two official DLC "Pastel Kawaii Assets" released!

Two titles have been released: "Pastel Kawaii Assets" with cute 3.5-scale characters and "Pastel Kawaii Assets - Mini Version" with characters and tiles adjusted to the familiar size!
Both collections of pastel-colored children's room-inspired materials allow you to create cute, pop-colored games.
・A total of 4 character types: 1 hero and 3 NPC characters, complete with walking and various animations
・Furniture objects such as drawers
・Walls and floors designed to feel like a bedroom, as well as assets representing backyards (e.g. sky, grass)
・UI elements such as text windows with character icons and speech bubbles.
Plus many more that suits all your needs to make a cute ? (cough) kawaii game space!
You can choose your favorite isometric, or use a combination of both!
〇Pastel Kawaii Assets
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2214311/RPG_Maker_MV__Pastel_Kawaii_Assets/
〇Pastel Kawaii Assets - Mini Version
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2214312/RPG_Maker_MV__Pastel_Kawaii_Assets__Mini_Version/
We are also offering discounts on other DLC during the Steam Autumn Sale.
Take this opportunity to check it out!
Changed depots in v1.0.1 branch