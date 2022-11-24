 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Maker MV update for 24 November 2022

Two official DLC "Pastel Kawaii Assets" released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10005028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Two titles have been released: "Pastel Kawaii Assets" with cute 3.5-scale characters and "Pastel Kawaii Assets - Mini Version" with characters and tiles adjusted to the familiar size!

Both collections of pastel-colored children's room-inspired materials allow you to create cute, pop-colored games.

・A total of 4 character types: 1 hero and 3 NPC characters, complete with walking and various animations
・Furniture objects such as drawers
・Walls and floors designed to feel like a bedroom, as well as assets representing backyards (e.g. sky, grass)
・UI elements such as text windows with character icons and speech bubbles.
Plus many more that suits all your needs to make a cute ? (cough) kawaii game space!

You can choose your favorite isometric, or use a combination of both!

〇Pastel Kawaii Assets
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2214311/RPG_Maker_MV__Pastel_Kawaii_Assets/

〇Pastel Kawaii Assets - Mini Version
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2214312/RPG_Maker_MV__Pastel_Kawaii_Assets__Mini_Version/

We are also offering discounts on other DLC during the Steam Autumn Sale.
Take this opportunity to check it out!

Changed depots in v1.0.1 branch

View more data in app history for build 10005028
RPG Maker MV - RPG BGM and Battle SE Pack (2221580) デポ Depot 2221580
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link