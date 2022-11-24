Two official DLC "Pastel Kawaii Assets" released!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Two titles have been released: "Pastel Kawaii Assets" with cute 3.5-scale characters and "Pastel Kawaii Assets - Mini Version" with characters and tiles adjusted to the familiar size!

Both collections of pastel-colored children's room-inspired materials allow you to create cute, pop-colored games.

・A total of 4 character types: 1 hero and 3 NPC characters, complete with walking and various animations

・Furniture objects such as drawers

・Walls and floors designed to feel like a bedroom, as well as assets representing backyards (e.g. sky, grass)

・UI elements such as text windows with character icons and speech bubbles.

Plus many more that suits all your needs to make a cute ? (cough) kawaii game space!

You can choose your favorite isometric, or use a combination of both!

〇Pastel Kawaii Assets

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2214311/RPG_Maker_MV__Pastel_Kawaii_Assets/

〇Pastel Kawaii Assets - Mini Version

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2214312/RPG_Maker_MV__Pastel_Kawaii_Assets__Mini_Version/

We are also offering discounts on other DLC during the Steam Autumn Sale.

Take this opportunity to check it out!