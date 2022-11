Share · View all patches · Build 10004830 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello babies, daddies and turkeys

It's Turkey Time!

This is a small update featuring two new holiday skins! These turkeys are ready to fly!

We have also removed the Halloween decorations, and changed the featured mode to family gathering.

Happy Thanksgiving! Gobble Gobble!