Survivors: Three Kingdoms: Update - [Patch 1.3]

Build 10004811 · Last edited 24 November 2022

Thank you for your continuous supports and feedback on Survivors: Three Kingdoms.

We are excited to introduce a new character from Three Kingdoms for today's update!

Not only that, but we have also adjusted some balance system for characters and skills based on your feedback and opinions through discussions and reviews.

Check the details of our new update below!

[Early Access UPDATE - Patch 1.3]

[NEW Character]

Huang Yueying

How to Unlock: Kill more than 5,000 enemies with Zhuge Liang

If you have played with Zhuge Liang before, you can easily unlock Huang Yueying!

[Character Balance]

Zhuge Liang

Removed 'melee attack'

Piercing will apply to "Phoenix" skill: Level 7,8, and 9.

Da Qiao

"Da Qiao Combo" will attack 2 times in a row starting at Level 1 (Max. skill level is 6).

Attack speed of "Da Quiao Combo" increased.

Knockback power of "Da Quiao Combo" increased.

Zhang Fei

Maximum Level of "Zhang Fei Combo" increased to 5.

Attacking range of "Zhang Fei Combo" increased.

A delay after attacks from "Zhang Fei Combo" decreased.

Attack speed of "Zhang Fei Combo" increased.

Knockback power of "Zhang Fei Combo" increased.

Zhang Jiao

Removed 'melee attack'

Moving Speed increased from -10% to 0.

[Skill Balance]

Explosion

A delay in exploding motion decreased.

Energy Wave

Knockback distance increased.

Soul Attack

Level 2: attack in 4 directions

Level 5: attack in 8 directions

Level 9: attack in 16 directions

[Stage Balance]

Stage 3: The Wild Land

Difficulty level has been decreased.

Enemies's attack and defense decreased.

Cavalryman's attack decreased. Distances between cavalrymen increased.

[Adjutants]

Attack motions of adjutant have been modified.

We will be waiting for more feedback!

Thank you.