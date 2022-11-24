Update 9.7.2 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10004759 · Last edited 24 November 2022 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey Eco Citizens,

we're releasing Update 9.7.2 to address some more issues:

Optimization

We identified and fixed some issues that were affecting performance especially on larger servers:

Improved: We reduced the amount of position and rotation updates sent for minimap objects.

There is additional improvements for the minimap coming in one of the next updates.

Balance

Fixed: The Modern Glassworking module is now correctly accepted in the Electronics Assembly instead of the Electric Machinist Table.

Server

Fixed: If recurring transfers from titles were present in a world, the world could not be migrated.

