Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch73

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch73 on November 24th 2022 from 11:00-18:00 (+7 GMT)

HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on November 24th 2022 from 11:00-18:00 (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.

The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:

New System:

Character: Aisha

Weekly Quests

Special Quest VR WIN!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug when The Rigger hooks someone and they get stuck underneath the stairs in Abandoned Hospital Building B

Fixed a bug where the wrong hands were displayed when opening Niwarn's portals

Fixed a bug where when Visitors incorrectly does the skill check they won't be able to keep performing the ritual at that altar

Fixed a bug where Mewmew cannot Heal where the Visitors can hide

Fixed a bug where the camera angle is stuck when Visitors die while entering a wardrobe

Fixed a bug where Nipa Cancel Animation stutters while attempting to use an item

Changed the effect of Dinner for The Rigger when adjusting Graphic Setting

Fixed a bug for Chan's animation in the pre-game lobby

System Improvements:

Adjusted the UI to better indicate spots that Sigils and Holy String are applicable but already has those things set up.

The bugs mentioned will be patched on November 24th after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.

Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch73 วันที่ 24 พฤศจิกายน 2565 เวลา 11:00-18:00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 24 พฤศจิกายน 2565 เวลา 11:00-18:00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

ระบบใหม่:

ตัวละครใหม่ : ไอช่า (Aisha)

ภารกิจประจำสัปดาห์

ภารกิจพิเศษ VR WIN!

แก้ไขบัค:

แก้ไขตัวละคร The Rigger ทำการฮุคใส่ผู้มาเยือนแล้วติดใต้บันไดในด่านโรงพยาบาล B

แก้ไขแอนิเมชั่นมือผิดรูปตอนเปิดประตูนิวรณ์

แก้ไขตัวละครผู้มาเยือนกด Skill check ผิดพลาดพร้อมกับผู้คุมทำลายแท่นพิธีจะทำให้ผู้มาเยือนไม่สามารถทำการสวดแท่นพิธีนั้นต่อได้

แก้ไข มิวมิว ไม่สามารถ Heal ในจุดที่ ผู้มาเยือนซ่อนตัวได้แล้ว

แก้ไขมุมกล้องค้างเวลาผู้มาเยือนตายขณะเข้าตู้

แก้ไข ตัวละครนิภา Cancel Animation ท่าชะงัก เมื่อกดใช้ไอเทม

แก้ไข Effect Dinner ของตัวละคร The Rigger เมื่อทำการปรับ Graphic Setting

แก้บัคแอนิเมชั่นตัวละคร จัน ในหน้าล็อบบี้

ปรับปรุงระบบ:

ปรับปรุงการแสดงจุดตั้งสายสิญจน์และยันต์ที่สามารถติดตั้งได้ โดยที่จุดนั้นมีการติดตั้งอยู่ก่อนแล้ว

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 24 พฤศจิกายน 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive