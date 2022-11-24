 Skip to content

VAIL update for 24 November 2022

South American Servers

We are excited to announce to our South American friends that we have launched servers in South America East, in Brazil. We were surprised by how many of you want to play VAIL, and we hope you enjoy competing with each other with much lower ping.

