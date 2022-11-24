 Skip to content

Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 24 November 2022

Ver2.03 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug in the tutorial that the ENERGY value required to upgrade an ability was increased when the ability had already been upgraded.
Fixed a bug that when cooking fish on a bonfire, no matter which fish you choose, you would consume -3 materials and gain +1 food.
Fixed a bug in which a mimic could not be defeated by MP when it matched the player's MP.
Fixed a bug in the pre-battle screen of the pirate's hideout where the goblin is behind the boss.
Fixed a typo.

