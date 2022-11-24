Ver2.03 Update

Fixed a bug in the tutorial that the ENERGY value required to upgrade an ability was increased when the ability had already been upgraded.

Fixed a bug that when cooking fish on a bonfire, no matter which fish you choose, you would consume -3 materials and gain +1 food.

Fixed a bug in which a mimic could not be defeated by MP when it matched the player's MP.

Fixed a bug in the pre-battle screen of the pirate's hideout where the goblin is behind the boss.

Fixed a typo.