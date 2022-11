Fixed some odd shadowing effect in the character selection menu.

Added 'Dynamic AI' option in the map select menu, this will make the AI stay near your car while racing so you can feel you are always in a race rather than the AI disappearing off into the distance. The options are 0 = off and levels 1-3 for the distance the AI will stay from your car. Level 1 being the closest. AI tweaking will be an ongoing process.

Minor cosmetic track updates.