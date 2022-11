Share · View all patches · Build 10004329 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 23:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey Drifters!

We are aware of some players receiving a ban message and have tweaked some parameters around this.

This hotfix is now live for both PC & Mobile Users.

Fixes:

Minor fix regarding sensitive banning

If you are still affected by this, please message our Support Instagram @gmgsupport with your USERNAME.

Thanks for your patience gang!