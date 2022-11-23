Patch v0.7.9.A - Guitar Artwork + Balancing. (Plus a sneak preview of dungeons!)

Greetings, gladiators!

This is just a minor patch while I work on the big dungeons update. In today's update, I've added in the last remaining guitar artwork for the game ( meaning all weapons and armour are now in the game, at long last! ). I've also increased the amount of attempts at Observatory minigames to 5 (up from 2) to make it easier for players struggling with their complexities. There's a few other small balance fixes too, but my focus this month has very much been on the dungeons!

I'm estimating that I'm about 60% of the way through this patch - it's pretty huge in that it adds a full new game mode to the game - I'll explain more about this in the next update. The major dungeons patch will probably ready around the week of 10-17 December, so stay tuned for that. I'd like to share with you today a sneak preview of the first images from the dungeons. Here they are!

I'd like to take this opportunity to also welcome all new players to the game, I truly hope you enjoy what you're seeing so far, and if you are, leave a review and some feedback for me!

Until next time,

Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.7.9.A Patch Notes

--- NEW FEATURES ---

Added final guitar artwork. All weapon and armour artwork is now in the game

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

There is now a 50% chance gladiators will not celebrate after a hard fought victory (just for variety).

Reduced the damage output of the Salute of Honour

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

Fixed a bug where selling items when you have the Mercantile talent would actually make you less profit

Reduced the amount of gold you receive from selling old gear to 20% of the item's original value ( to combat the amount of gold the player gets throughout the game )

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---