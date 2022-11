[UPDATE] The Dwarf Kingdom Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# [End Content] The Dwarf Kingdom

The Dwarf Kingdom region and various stories have been added.

Exchange system has been added.

New NPCs have been added.

New quests have been added.

New dungeon has been added.

New boss/named/normal monsters have been added.

New weapons/armors/accessories have been added.

New skills have been added.

New achievements have been added.

...

# [End Content] Colosseum

New content to fight various monsters of type A, B, and C and to update records has been added.

New achievements have been added.

# New Languages Support

Spanish has been added.

Simplified Chinese has been added.

Japanese will be added. (on Dec 2022)

# Improve existing content/system

BGMs and sound effects have been improved.

Fishing system have been improved. You can make fishing rods, and fish anywhere near the water.

Food mastery have been added.

New skill and system mastery have been added.

The final version of the Early Access users list has been updated.

Ending credit content have been revised to the latest content.

# Balance

Cooldown Reduction of 'Legendary Sushi' has been changed : 20 -> 10

Cooldown Reduction of 'Ancient Ring' has been changed : 15 -> 10

Physical/Magical Defense of 'Shield of Luminous Knights' have been changed : 60/60 + 5/5(%) -> 50/40 + 3/3(%)

Cooldown Reduction of 'Thunder Storm Mastery' has been changed : 1.5s -> 1.0s (per level)

Physical/Magical Defense of 'Roar of Taunt' have been changed : 100 -> target count x 10

# Optimization

Frame rate has been improved.

Memory usage has been reduced.

Shadow quality has been improved.

