Update Notes for Nov 24

-Added 5(6) new weapon combinations

-Fixed damage popup misposition

-Fixed release soul feature malfunction when using "Person in well" appearance

-Fixed a bug where fire brand combo and Ice hammer combo extra attacks not properly using fatal damage ratio

-Fixed a bug where Tao Tou combo can not proc follow-up attack

-Fixed a weapon icon visual bug related to weapon combo in character info window

-When using dual wield talent, weapon swap will now trigger Corpse witchery banner's attack behaviour

-Changed unitary tree main/sub page toggle button trigger size