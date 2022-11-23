 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 23 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov 24

Share · View all patches · Build 10004057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added 5(6) new weapon combinations
-Fixed damage popup misposition
-Fixed release soul feature malfunction when using "Person in well" appearance
-Fixed a bug where fire brand combo and Ice hammer combo extra attacks not properly using fatal damage ratio
-Fixed a bug where Tao Tou combo can not proc follow-up attack
-Fixed a weapon icon visual bug related to weapon combo in character info window
-When using dual wield talent, weapon swap will now trigger Corpse witchery banner's attack behaviour
-Changed unitary tree main/sub page toggle button trigger size

Changed files in this update

Depot 1866881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link