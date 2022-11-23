 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 23 November 2022

Hotfix 0.7.0.3d

Hotfix 0.7.0.3d

23 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • The health bar is now dynamically decreasing the size to fit all of the max health onto the screen. Yes, actually players managed to break the game and gain over 50 health.
  • Re-enabled player cloak. Did anyone notice that the cloak was missing? We didn't...

If you encounter any crashes please report them via discord or the steam forums, this is of great help to fix them all.

You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!



