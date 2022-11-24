PATCH 1.0.8 (11/23/2022)

We are tackling some larger issues regarding our saving system and the AI system that drives NPC behavior. We have realized that there are many edge cases that we had not accounted for, so we expect to roll out several fixes in the coming weeks. If you encounter a bug, please help us by reporting it and sharing your save file or instructions of how to recreate it.

Here are the notes on this patch:

-New Tooltip that shows what machine crafts an item (Community suggestion)

-New Tooltip that shows what items are needed for NPCs to craft items (Community suggestion)

-Return Home button (in case of trapped by environment)

-Reviewed an issue where NPCs stop short from performing jobs at machines

-Localization review of missions

-Localization review of Rhett's dialogs

-Review of localization import/export system

-Localization review of Mo dialogs

-Localization review of machines

-Localization review of Tutorials

Working on:

-Loading of large areas optimization

-21:9 support

-Revising NPC's behavior - elevated platforms