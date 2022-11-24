Hotfix Update v0.7.1

Hello Knights!

We have a few fixes and changes that we felt shouldn't wait for our next scheduled update so we bring you this hotfix update!

Note: items marked with 🔥 are a result of player feedback.

Content & Features

Cutscene skipping Players can now skip through area intros and boss door opening sequences

New visual player indicators In online multiplayer games, you'll see "You" above your character In local multiplayer games, players will be identified with "P1, P2, P3, P4" above their characters On by default but can be turned off in the Options menu

Changed the Color of Change secret and Steam achievement

Updated Oakbane's fruit and mushroom cloud to match the new attack color

Fixes

Fixed a bunch of bugs that were causing frozen enemies to behave strangely when stunned with the Stasis Trap mod

Fixed an issue with the missing death animation of one of the Anville miniboss variants

Fixed a bug that was causing screens with scrollbars to scroll continuously 🔥

Fixed a bug that was occasionally causing water to render incorrectly

