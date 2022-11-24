Update 13.0 alpha

Hey machinists! This update is dedicated to the refinement and improvement of the interface, which has been suggested for a long time with the gradual abandonment of the cartoon style of the game. A flexible game difficulty setting has also been added, which should significantly increase the interest in the game of players with different gaming skills and push them to go through the game at difficult levels. Some players paid attention to the low speed of the character, which was annoying when exploring fairly large locations, I thought this was fair. As a result, the overall speed of all creatures has been increased by about 50%, which, among other things, made the game more dynamic in battles with zombies. In this version of the game, due to the influence of the character's strength on the damage from melee weapons and bows, these types of weapons have become much more effective, especially the bow, so it was decided to change the principle of generating ammunition in locations. The ammo count has now been reduced by 50-70% in Standard Mode and ammo spawns in a random amount instead of a fixed amount as before.







In parallel, work was underway on the redesign of the zombies, some of the zombies are already ready, but the next separate update will be devoted to the appearance of the updated zombies, except for one zombie in the form of an easter egg, which can be found in a secret place in one of the locations.

In the settings of the beta version of the game, all the final versions of the game are now available, starting from the first release version.

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

Changed and improved the game interface.

Implemented flexible game difficulty setting.

Implemented support for wide screens.

Improved the behavior of the zombie nurse, now the zombie will run away when the player approaches until it reloads the gas projectile.

The movement speed of the main character, robot dog and zombies has been increased by 50%.

Reduced character speed boost effect for shoes by 50%.

100% increased range of Nurse's Spit.

Now ammo is generated at locations not in groups, but in a random amount, the total amount of received ammo is reduced by 50%.

Changed the generation of provisions, now you can find several types of provisions in one closet at once.

Added a separate save when entering a new location.

The bow reloads automatically after being fired.

Defeat from a bow in stealth mode, an enemy who did not see the player + 50% damage.

Strength also increases melee weapon damage and arrow damage.

Added description for upgradeable player skills.

Implemented a warning when a player tries to overwrite an old save.

Now the dog robot icon only appears after we activate it for the first time.

It is now possible to use charcoal to burn in fireplaces with a large burning bonus.

Increased the size of the fourth carpet for the train.

The floor stepladder is now simply placed on the surface through the inventory, like regular items.

Increased the chance of loot in the army crate.

Placement on the floor of the robot has been moved to the R key.

Corrected mistakes

Fixed the mechanics of the main character, which will exclude the passage of the head through obstacles when tilted.

Fixed a bug with not being able to boil water in the kitchen electric stove.

Fixed a bug where a zombie nurse ran in place after being injured by a player.

Fixed the ability to move the trash can with a shot from a weapon.

Fixed a bug with the ability to install inappropriate windows in roofs with window openings.

Fixed a bug when the weight of the item was indicated by numbers with several values ​​after the decimal point.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to place a third-party item in the inventory of a workbench, which led to a change in the physical properties of the item.

Fixed a bug where it was not possible to install furniture on previously installed carpets.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to change the materials of unbuilt walls.

Broken bow no longer charges an arrow.

Fixed an empty canister disappearing bug if the player was refueling the train with a fully loaded inventory.

Fixed a bug where a player with a fully loaded inventory would collect water from water sources and the bottle of water would simply disappear.

Fixed a bug where canceling the collection of water from the barrel did not return the water to the barrel.

Plans for next updates

Zombie redesign.

Redesign of the game character.

Implementation of NPS.



