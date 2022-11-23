 Skip to content

Pure Rock Crawling update for 23 November 2022

CUSTOMIZATION UPDATE

Build 10003553

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi ! I hope you are all doing well ! Today's update bring you more customization options for the Short Rock vehicle !

These new parts finally fill up the empty space within exterior customization of the first vehicle. Choose between new front and rear bumpers, roofs, fenders, and doors.

Minor updates:

  • Improved AO in Red Rock Valley map
  • Fixed bugged animation for the main axle CV joints
  • Fixed wrong texture being applied after body element swap
  • Fixed body element swap not having effect on center of gravity

Upcoming updates will add more options to the rest of vehicles to match up with the first one. Stay tuned for that !

Cheers and take care !

