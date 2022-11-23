 Skip to content

GALAHAD 3093 update for 23 November 2022

Update 12: Turkey Weekend!

Update 12: Turkey Weekend!

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Turkey Weekend 2022!

There are now a few, special limited time Thanksgiving 2022 skins, banners and nose art for this weekend only! Collect them all before time runs out!
4 skins
3 banners
*4 nose art pieces

Improvements

Jump Jet Maneuverability Module has been improved! With any Tier of this Module equipped, once you are holding the Jump Jet key (Default: E) you can scroll the mouse wheel to adjust how much power/fuel goes into the launch. This will be indicated visually on the right side of the HUD by a bar and by the Jump Jet prediction arc.

Variant Advancement

Advancement through several early game variants have been made easier to allow for a smoother progression experience.
Jaguar Mk III, Condor Mk III, Nova Mk III, Tempest Mk III, Bastion Mk III, Forgemaster Mk III, Blaze Mk III, Radiance Mk III

  • Prereq changed from 3 wins to 3 base captures
    Cobra Mk II, Comet MK II, Nemesis Mk II, Pyre Mk II
  • Decreased required wins from 5 to 3
  • Decreased required kills from 25 to 10
    Cobra Mk III, Comet Mk III, Nemesis Mk III, Pyre Mk III
  • Decreased required kills from 50 to 25
    Draco Mk II, Twister Mk II, Fortress Mk II, Avarice Mk II
  • Decreased required base captures from 15 to 10
    Draco MK III, Twister Mk III, Fortress Mk III, Avarice Mk III
  • Decreased assists from 50 to 25

We’ve also made some improvements to the deploy screen:

  • The spawn timer in the deploy screen is now always visible.

  • The selected spawn point and the exit button are a little more obvious now.

  • You now have the ability to ban clan members. 🔨 There is currently no way to un-ban, so use with caution…that's coming soon.

Bug Fixes

  • A bug where some most recent clan history would not load has been fixed
  • Looking straight up no longer causes auto-aim secondary weapons to start jittering
  • Level 5 Double Agent spawning at enemy capture points should now work in all situations and maps

