Update 12: Turkey Weekend!

Turkey Weekend 2022!
There are now a few, special limited time Thanksgiving 2022 skins, banners and nose art for this weekend only! Collect them all before time runs out!
4 skins
3 banners
*4 nose art pieces
Improvements
Jump Jet Maneuverability Module has been improved! With any Tier of this Module equipped, once you are holding the Jump Jet key (Default: E) you can scroll the mouse wheel to adjust how much power/fuel goes into the launch. This will be indicated visually on the right side of the HUD by a bar and by the Jump Jet prediction arc.
Variant Advancement
Advancement through several early game variants have been made easier to allow for a smoother progression experience.
Jaguar Mk III, Condor Mk III, Nova Mk III, Tempest Mk III, Bastion Mk III, Forgemaster Mk III, Blaze Mk III, Radiance Mk III
- Prereq changed from 3 wins to 3 base captures
Cobra Mk II, Comet MK II, Nemesis Mk II, Pyre Mk II
- Decreased required wins from 5 to 3
- Decreased required kills from 25 to 10
Cobra Mk III, Comet Mk III, Nemesis Mk III, Pyre Mk III
- Decreased required kills from 50 to 25
Draco Mk II, Twister Mk II, Fortress Mk II, Avarice Mk II
- Decreased required base captures from 15 to 10
Draco MK III, Twister Mk III, Fortress Mk III, Avarice Mk III
- Decreased assists from 50 to 25
We’ve also made some improvements to the deploy screen:
-
The spawn timer in the deploy screen is now always visible.
-
The selected spawn point and the exit button are a little more obvious now.
-
You now have the ability to ban clan members. 🔨 There is currently no way to un-ban, so use with caution…that's coming soon.
Bug Fixes
- A bug where some most recent clan history would not load has been fixed
- Looking straight up no longer causes auto-aim secondary weapons to start jittering
- Level 5 Double Agent spawning at enemy capture points should now work in all situations and maps
Changed files in this update