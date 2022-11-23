Update 12: Turkey Weekend!





Turkey Weekend 2022!

There are now a few, special limited time Thanksgiving 2022 skins, banners and nose art for this weekend only! Collect them all before time runs out!

4 skins

3 banners

*4 nose art pieces

Improvements

Jump Jet Maneuverability Module has been improved! With any Tier of this Module equipped, once you are holding the Jump Jet key (Default: E) you can scroll the mouse wheel to adjust how much power/fuel goes into the launch. This will be indicated visually on the right side of the HUD by a bar and by the Jump Jet prediction arc.

Variant Advancement

Advancement through several early game variants have been made easier to allow for a smoother progression experience.

Jaguar Mk III, Condor Mk III, Nova Mk III, Tempest Mk III, Bastion Mk III, Forgemaster Mk III, Blaze Mk III, Radiance Mk III

Prereq changed from 3 wins to 3 base captures

Cobra Mk II, Comet MK II, Nemesis Mk II, Pyre Mk II

Decreased required wins from 5 to 3

Decreased required kills from 25 to 10

Cobra Mk III, Comet Mk III, Nemesis Mk III, Pyre Mk III

Decreased required kills from 50 to 25

Draco Mk II, Twister Mk II, Fortress Mk II, Avarice Mk II

Decreased required base captures from 15 to 10

Draco MK III, Twister Mk III, Fortress Mk III, Avarice Mk III

Decreased assists from 50 to 25

We’ve also made some improvements to the deploy screen:

The spawn timer in the deploy screen is now always visible.

The selected spawn point and the exit button are a little more obvious now.

You now have the ability to ban clan members. 🔨 There is currently no way to un-ban, so use with caution…that's coming soon.

Bug Fixes