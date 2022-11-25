November update

Hey everyone,

we are happy to release our next QoL update.

Weapon hand poses

With this update, all weapons now feature visible hands, and most feature at least basic reload animations. Although the hand poses and weapon animations are not final and still feature a few bugs or inconsistencies, this should hopefully please those of you who have been waiting for the remaining weapons to get hands!

These hand poses are also working for left-handed players! We finally finished our tooling to create mirrored weapon models for left-hand mode so that weapon hands and reloading should now work just as well as they do in right-handed mode.

Note: since the weapon models are mirrored, some text may appear inverted. This is unlikely to get fixed due to the effort involved, but should hopefully not be a major issue when playing.

Miscellaneous fixes

The rocket launcher can now be grabbed with both hands (although doing so offers no gameplay advantage).

Slightly increased the grab radius for weapon foregrips to make it easier to grab weapons with the off-hand.

Fixed a potential crash when opening the weapon selection after acquiring the super gravity gun.

Fixed an issue where not all required Vulkan extensions may have been loaded for VR support, which may have resulted in the game not rendering in the headset.

Outlook

With Christmas and New Year edging ever closer, development speed may slow down for a bit. But rest assured, we are not done quite yet! The weapons will receive further updates, and we have made significant progress on Steam Workshop support, which will hopefully launch in the foreseeable future. Work on the episodes is also ongoing - they will be releasing as separate Steam titles and are targeted for Q1 2023.