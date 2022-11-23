 Skip to content

Target React Force update for 23 November 2022

Added an option to use Smooth Turn

Build 10003415

It was quickly added so feel free to give me feedback on the speed of the turn.

( Index players I am still looking for feedback on my last Index grip sensitivity update so if anyone could let me know how it feels and if you're still dropping things unintentionally please let me know. But now you should be able to change your binding in the SteamVR Controller Bindings menu to stop this from happening, if you find a good setting let me know so I can set it as the new default for other players too)

