EON Fighter update for 23 November 2022

First update! ver 0.1.1

23 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when starting the simulator with certain ships.

Content:

Added three new weapons, two primary and one secondary:

Primaries:

  • Shotgun: high damage but very limited range. Unlockable in sector 5.

  • Grenade launcher : very powerful but difficult to aim. They don't detonate on impact, have a random timer. Unlockable in sector 9.

Secondary:

  • Lightning strike: An electric ball that shocks all enemies that approach it. Unlockable in sector 7.

I hope you like the new weapons and remember to join the Discord to leave me your suggestions, criticisms or comments.

Until next time!

