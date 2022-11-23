First update! ver 0.1.1

First update!
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when starting the simulator with certain ships.
Content:
Added three new weapons, two primary and one secondary:
Primaries:
-
Shotgun: high damage but very limited range. Unlockable in sector 5.
-
Grenade launcher : very powerful but difficult to aim. They don't detonate on impact, have a random timer. Unlockable in sector 9.
Secondary:
- Lightning strike: An electric ball that shocks all enemies that approach it. Unlockable in sector 7.
I hope you like the new weapons and remember to join the Discord to leave me your suggestions, criticisms or comments.
Until next time!
Changed files in this update