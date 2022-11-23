First update! ver 0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10003338 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 20:39:15 UTC by Wendy

First update!

Fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when starting the simulator with certain ships.

Content:

Added three new weapons, two primary and one secondary:

Primaries:

Shotgun: high damage but very limited range. Unlockable in sector 5.

Grenade launcher : very powerful but difficult to aim. They don't detonate on impact, have a random timer. Unlockable in sector 9.

Secondary:

Lightning strike: An electric ball that shocks all enemies that approach it. Unlockable in sector 7.

I hope you like the new weapons and remember to join the Discord to leave me your suggestions, criticisms or comments.

Until next time!