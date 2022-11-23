 Skip to content

Ready or Not update for 23 November 2022

Ready or Not - Steam Awards 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Attention Officers,

Ready or Not is a Tactical FPS game; thus, working together and having remarkable coordination is paramount. While going solo is an option, playing with friends is what truly delivers the full Ready or Not experience and what shows how strong your chemistry is with your squad. We all need someone watching our six.

This is why we humbly ask for your help nominating Ready or Not for Steam's 2022 Better With Friends Award!

We really appreciate your continuous support, officers!

Keep your feet on the ground.
VOID Interactive.

