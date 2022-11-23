 Skip to content

OLD Future: Post-Apocalyptic Times update for 23 November 2022

v0.1.3.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Friends, update v0.1.3.0 is live:

✔Increased item drop
✔A.I Traders (first draft)
✔Expanded locations
✔Extra Tutorial and help
✔Extra recyclables
✔Two extra items
✔Map optimizations & bug-fixing.
✔Changed staring items




*This update changes some core functions and unfortunately old Save-games will not work properly.
I recommend starting a new game or after loading press "K" so the character is re-spawned using the new logic.

The next update will bring more types of traders and I'm also aiming for a climbing mechanic,
hopefully the character will be able to reach vertical locations using ladders of just free climb the tests so far look very promising.

Cheers and enjoy!

