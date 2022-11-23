

Friends, update v0.1.3.0 is live:

✔Increased item drop

✔A.I Traders (first draft)

✔Expanded locations

✔Extra Tutorial and help

✔Extra recyclables

✔Two extra items

✔Map optimizations & bug-fixing.

✔Changed staring items











*This update changes some core functions and unfortunately old Save-games will not work properly.

I recommend starting a new game or after loading press "K" so the character is re-spawned using the new logic.

The next update will bring more types of traders and I'm also aiming for a climbing mechanic,

hopefully the character will be able to reach vertical locations using ladders of just free climb the tests so far look very promising.

Cheers and enjoy!