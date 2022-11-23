Update Pre-Alpha 1.12 | Major Improvements, Options Menu Redesigned & More!

Hello survivors, in this update we bring major improvements, such as new features, bug fixes, multiplayer advances, and more! Make sure to join our discord for any news. Also, right now Bromeliad is now 60% Off during the Autumn Sale until November 29th !! 🎁

First of all, we have completely redesigned the options menu, as we received a lot of feedback about it. Now the user interface will not move around with different resolutions, and all the changes are now better organized with also improving the save/ load of them.

Next up, we have fixed a lot of multiplayer bugs that we thought could impact the experience. Fixing sometimes the host losing their inventory, and clients not saving their positions correctly. We have also fixed the sleeping system in co-op, now you can sleep altogether to pass the hours into the next day. We have tested and improved some of the other player`s character lagging/ jiggling.

Then, we have been improving performance and memory management. Before when you looked at the more dense areas of the map there was a drop in the framerate. We have now managed to reduce this quite significantly, and the memory usage is not better optimized, meaning it should use less.

We have also implemented the dynamic log-based building system in a few more buildables. Now this system is also implemented in defensive walls. We also have been improving some tiny gameplay elements, such as introducing saving on cooking elements in the campfire, attack animation sometimes blocking, and flying fish. 👀

