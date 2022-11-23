 Skip to content

Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate update for 23 November 2022

Quickpatch v1.344: Chinese, Korean and Japanese fix

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there!

It appears there was a big issue with the asian languages in yesterday's update. At first we thought it was an issue with the translations themselves, but it turned out instead that it was a text rendering functionality that had a last minute modification that was acting up.

We sincerely apologize, and we hope this patch makes the game considerably more readable again for our asian players. Please do let us know, it's hard for us to tell since we unfortunately cannot read these languages.

Here's the complete changelog for this patch:

  • [LANG] Changed chinese translation for Ammo Max
  • [FIX] Missing degree symbols in codex
  • [FIX] Fixed an issue that was breaking multi-line texts in Chinese, Korean and Japanese, resulting in wrong and/or missing characters
  • [FIX] Fixed an issue with "Add X pieces" text that occured after switching between certain languages

Thank you all for your patience with us. As you can probably tell we are still very much figuring things out as we go. Maybe some day we'll know what we're doing haha. ^^'

Have a nice week,
-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞

