Starting today until December 21, Amazon Prime members can get the NS-11A Frontline assault rifle and Gladiator helmet from Amazon Prime Gaming!

Item(s) included:

NS-11A Frontline

Gladiator Helmet (Vanu Sovereignty)

Gladiator Helmet (New Conglomerate)

Gladiator Helmet (Terran Republic)

Gladiator Helmet (Nanite Systems Operatives)

Grab the bundle here: https://gaming.amazon.com/prime-frontline-bundle

Keep an eye out for new bundles every month!

Enjoy!