Dev Log #037: 2022-11-24

This week, we continued working on Swing King, enhanced for White Dragon and Wukong, and fixed some bugs.

Take a peek at the Swine King card design:







We improved these cards for Wukong:

For White Dragon:

Other Improvements

The Listener will no longer trigger his power when disabled.

Treasure Bowl does not prevent you from seeing intention anymore.

Futon of Wind and Fire



Bug Fixes