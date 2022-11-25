 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Divinity Chronicles: Journey to the West update for 25 November 2022

Dev Log #037: 2022-11-24

Share · View all patches · Build 10002983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Thanksgiving! Thank you very much for your bug reports, feedback, and suggestions; you are why we can keep polishing the game little by little! Don’t miss the 10% winter sale that ends on 11/29; it will be an excellent gift for family and friends!

Moreover, please nominate us for the “Labor of Love” award if you enjoy this game and trust our commitment to continuing to improve it!

This week, we continued working on Swing King, enhanced for White Dragon and Wukong, and fixed some bugs.

Take a peek at the Swine King card design:



We improved these cards for Wukong:

For White Dragon:

Other Improvements

  • The Listener will no longer trigger his power when disabled.
  • Treasure Bowl does not prevent you from seeing intention anymore.
  • Futon of Wind and Fire

Bug Fixes

  • Change a duplicate card name in Chinese.
  • Polish description of Jade Emperor.
  • Fix a description bug of adding status to target.
  • Fix a bug that causes the journal of the game to end too early and player cannot get certain achievement

Changed files in this update

Divinity Chronicles Content Depot 1449071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link