Share · View all patches · Build 10002957 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 19:27:05 UTC by Wendy

New Visuals for the player's meters and maroon fog arena

Various minor enemy visuals changes

Added environments in the game settings screen that create weird and trippy visuals for survival

Tradeoffs and damage upgrades are now reduced in scaling amount and tradeoffs now work so that the buff is double the nerf

Guardian cubes give less special charge