Ultimechs version 1.5 is now live! - Competitive Mode Update

It’s time to ignite the competition with the launch of the Competitive Mode in Ultimechs! In this update, we’re introducing competitive mode, players' ranks, and leaderboards to the game. Competitive Mode is available in the play menu and starts out with the Cadet rank.

When playing Competitive Mode, players will play 10 placement matches in both 1vs1 and 2vs2 before receiving an appropriate rank. Ranks will correspond to the global leaderboards found in the left side menu in the main menu which are divided into displaying 1vs1 and 2vs2.

For Competitive Mode, if a match ends in a tie, instead of going to a Golden Goal, players will instead go into Sudden Death mode. Similarly to Golden Goal, the first team or player that scores for their side wins, however, the goals will stay the same in size as in a regular match.

Golden Goal will still remain in the unranked mode which we’ve renamed to Casual Mode. Please note that you can now switch between Sudden Death or Golden Goal in match settings of Custom Games.

Besides the Casual & Competitive Mode, we’ve also taken another look at resolving some critical issues found in the game, encouraging players to stay for the entire matches, and making the introduction to the game a bit more smooth for new players.

Here are the changes made to the game in Version 1.5:

Changed name for Unranked mode to Casual Mode.

Enabled voice chat for all 1vs1 matches.

Decreased time to reset the arena when scoring in Training.

Competitive Mode is now available in the Play Menu.

Added Sudden Death mode to Competitive Mode.

Added Sudden Death or Golden Goal setting in Custom Games.

Tutorial is now shorter and more concise.

The first player to leave a match now receives a matchmaking ban.

All players who abandon a match are now denied the Match Completion XP bonus.

All those who abandon a match now receive a loss. Other stats are updated normally.

The ball is always repelled by the HoloWall regardless of its health.

The Scoreboard now reflects player score only.

Moved the “Send Bug Log” button to the Options menu.

Optimized loading screen time for both offline & online matches.

Fixed an issue where an extra palette would appear in the Palette menu.

Fixed an issue where Nitro supercharge caused the game to freeze for the player who used it.

Arena : Reverted the Supercharge spawn rate to values in 1.3.

: Reverted the Supercharge spawn rate to values in 1.3. Arena : Adjusted the speed of dashing between dashpads.

: Adjusted the speed of dashing between dashpads. All Classes : Improved the GauntJet steering responsiveness.

: Improved the GauntJet steering responsiveness. All Classes : Removed steering bonus multiplier when supercharged.

: Removed steering bonus multiplier when supercharged. All Classes : Lowered the base GauntJet power of all mechs.

: Lowered the base GauntJet power of all mechs. Viper : Increased GauntJet speed when supercharged.

: Increased GauntJet speed when supercharged. Viper : Decreased GauntJet power when supercharged.

: Decreased GauntJet power when supercharged. Nitro : Slightly increased the steering sensitivity of GauntJets.

: Slightly increased the steering sensitivity of GauntJets. Nitro : Lowered the GauntJet recovery time after using a supercharge (8s → 7.5s).

: Lowered the GauntJet recovery time after using a supercharge (8s → 7.5s). Titan : Decreased GauntJet speed when supercharged.

: Decreased GauntJet speed when supercharged. Titan : Increased GauntJet power when supercharged.

: Increased GauntJet power when supercharged. Titan: Lowered the GauntJet recovery time after using a supercharge (7s → 6s).

Known Issues

The party system sometimes locks out parties from playing together. We are looking into the cause for this and are actively working on making the friends and party systems in the game better.

With that we wish you all the best when jumping into the competitive mode in 1.5 of Ultimechs! We can’t wait to see who takes the top spots in the Ace rank, but also the progression of the community overall.

Keep in mind that if you’d like to suggest something for the game, we have a suggestion board specifically for this! While we can’t promise any changes, posting here helps us understand what the community would like to see in Ultimechs.

Of course, if you’d like to meet and discuss the game with us and others, then you can also join the Ultimechs Reddit and the Ultimechs Discord!

The Ultimechs Team