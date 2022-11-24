Dual Universe - Release 1.0.14

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.14.

Changes are below:

Static Construct Altitude Limit

Added a varying altitude restriction on deployment of static cores and static blueprints restricting the deployable altitude for different planets. These values are subject to change at a later date if we encounter issues.

Alioth: 1300m

Madis: 1460m

Thades: 14709m

Jago: 1300m

Teoma: 1540m

For more information you can read the following article.

Improvements

Updated game credits.

Better error message when trying to deploy a blueprint not present in the active container.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an exploit related to Mining Units.

Fixed item duplication exploit related to packages.

[Challenges] Air Delivery Challenge and Space Delivery Challenge: Greatly simplified delivery objective completion logic. Fixed multiple cases where objectives would not complete after transferring items into the final container.

Fixed special Aphelia mission remaining time becoming negative.

Placing an instant order puts the correct amount including taxes in the wallet log.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!