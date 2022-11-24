Dual Universe - Release 1.0.14

Hello Noveans,
We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.14.
Changes are below:
Static Construct Altitude Limit
Added a varying altitude restriction on deployment of static cores and static blueprints restricting the deployable altitude for different planets. These values are subject to change at a later date if we encounter issues.
- Alioth: 1300m
- Madis: 1460m
- Thades: 14709m
- Jago: 1300m
- Teoma: 1540m
For more information you can read the following article.
Improvements
- Updated game credits.
- Better error message when trying to deploy a blueprint not present in the active container.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an exploit related to Mining Units.
- Fixed item duplication exploit related to packages.
- [Challenges] Air Delivery Challenge and Space Delivery Challenge: Greatly simplified delivery objective completion logic. Fixed multiple cases where objectives would not complete after transferring items into the final container.
- Fixed special Aphelia mission remaining time becoming negative.
- Placing an instant order puts the correct amount including taxes in the wallet log.
Known Issues
- We have identified localization issues in the UI.
- [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
- Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.
We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!
