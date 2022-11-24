 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dual Universe update for 24 November 2022

Dual Universe - Release 1.0.14

Share · View all patches · Build 10002739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.14.
Changes are below:

Static Construct Altitude Limit
Added a varying altitude restriction on deployment of static cores and static blueprints restricting the deployable altitude for different planets. These values are subject to change at a later date if we encounter issues.

  • Alioth: 1300m
  • Madis: 1460m
  • Thades: 14709m
  • Jago: 1300m
  • Teoma: 1540m

For more information you can read the following article.

Improvements

  • Updated game credits.
  • Better error message when trying to deploy a blueprint not present in the active container.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an exploit related to Mining Units.
  • Fixed item duplication exploit related to packages.
  • [Challenges] Air Delivery Challenge and Space Delivery Challenge: Greatly simplified delivery objective completion logic. Fixed multiple cases where objectives would not complete after transferring items into the final container.
  • Fixed special Aphelia mission remaining time becoming negative.
  • Placing an instant order puts the correct amount including taxes in the wallet log.

Known Issues

  • We have identified localization issues in the UI.
  • [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
  • Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2000271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link