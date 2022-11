🔹A new sky/weather system is being used. More adjustments will be made to it in future updates.

🔹Creatures' time to starve and dehydrate have been reduced down to 20 minutes for hatchlings, 40 minutes for juveniles, 60 minutes for sub adults, 90 minutes for adults and 120 minutes for elders. Previously the times were much longer and mostly nullified needing to eat or drink.

🔹Fixed a glitch that caused juvenile and older creatures to not be able to fly.