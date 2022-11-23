new level/enemies/map-additions
we welcome new fun enemies to the good-game-farmland-family
ladyfingers(fly like homing missiles and spread seeds upon exploding)
lemons(jumps from left to right and vice versa)
onions(shoot stems out of their head)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update