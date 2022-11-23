 Skip to content

good game update for 23 November 2022

new level/enemies/map-additions

we welcome new fun enemies to the good-game-farmland-family


ladyfingers(fly like homing missiles and spread seeds upon exploding)


lemons(jumps from left to right and vice versa)


onions(shoot stems out of their head)


pears((curved-)shoots seeds)


new pepper

