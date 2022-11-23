Share · View all patches · Build 10002521 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 19:09:28 UTC by Wendy

new level/enemies/map-additions

we welcome new fun enemies to the good-game-farmland-family



ladyfingers(fly like homing missiles and spread seeds upon exploding)



lemons(jumps from left to right and vice versa)



onions(shoot stems out of their head)



pears((curved-)shoots seeds)



new pepper