Share · View all patches · Build 10002290 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 17:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Changelog 4.0

Features:

Physics improved.

Anticheat system.

New umpire voice.

New audio settings.

Calibration button for the HelloReal adapter.

Bug Fixes:

Many bug fixes.

Join us on Discord to play online tournaments and chat with other players: https://discord.gg/STaJKGa

If you find new bugs or you have new suggestions please comment here or open a new discussion.

Please write a positive feedback if you like the game.

Thanks.