Free Major Expansion! Return of the Chompys

Welcome to the New Frontier, Prospectors!

Howdy frontier miners! Welcome to the new update, the Return of the Chompys.

We are releasing a long waited update with tons of different features! For Free!

New endings, new gameplay methods, new enemies, and most importantly, MORE CHOMPYS!

Please welcome the new addition to our Chompy Family. Hellraiser Chompy, Punk Chompy, and Miner Chompy!

Hellraiser Chompy

is a demoniac monstrosity from the hell dimensions! He’s big, mean and spiky, and make no mistake: this guy is here to hunt you down! You better run as fast as you can to get out of its sight.

Punk Chompy

might not be as terrifying to look at, but she’s definitely bringing the chaos! Armed with Molotov cocktails, this Chompy will destroy everything on her way. She’s the definition of rebellious and unpredictable. I guess this is the result of being overworked.!

Miner Chompy

is the other side of the coin. Similar to the original Chompy in the first Cave Digger, this guy will team up with you in the mine. He can dig out walls for you, and deliver riches straight to your account. With Miner Chompy around, backpack space won't be a problem and I'm sure he will become your favorite companion in no time.

We added RUN GENERATORS so you can now decide what perils await you in the mines deep below. Will you find more riches? Get more enemies? Find natural disasters? The elevator now has a run generator that allows you to roll for run modifiers before heading down into the mines. This means that you’ll have some control over your prospecting work in the search of riches.



But of course we’ve added more than just Chompys to the game. A new mysterious enemy type is stalking the caves, the Drone Construct.

These ancient devices will often remain cloaked until you step too close. Keep your eyes open and prepare to deflect their plasma blasts! They are a guardian of the Eerie Ruins, and will try to stop any intruders to the mysterious halls and caverns there...

New features and gameplay changes

New Gameplay Additions

Added Miner Chompy to help the player dig and loot

Added Punk Chompy to cause random havoc

Added Hellraiser Chompy to haunt the player

Expanded Sister Chompy to heal and rez the player

Expanded Frontier Chompy to help the player in combat

Added Drone enemy

Added environmental hazards

Added an intro

Added 12 new cosmetics

Added Chompy codex

Redid the tutorial

Added re-rollable run roller to display what kind of run is coming

Dynamite now opens diggingspots

Added joy-up for teleporting

Added rope sliding with hands

New Endings

Added the Meteor ending

Added the Cold, cold North ending

Audio

Added 64 new Clayton voice lines

Added "Different Endings" song by The Heatons

Art

Tweaked mining look and feel

Added localised posters

Minor tweaks

Dynamite amounts set to dynamite level

Reduced move speed in water

Bug fixes and visual changes

Fixed camera on PiMax headsets

Fixed lots of bugging props

Frogger ending fixes

Added distance checks to enemy specific voicelines

Fixed Shelley reward loot

Disable workers glove when in menu

Workers glove doesn't pull comics or ending clues anymore

Removed popup follow

Fixed loot pools errand

Fixed abandon button not sometimes working

Fixed lootgrinder sometimes losing loots

Re-textured cabin inside and outside

Added underwater vfx

Added environment particles in the Coral biome

Trigger saved achievements on start

Better prop destruction vfx

Fixed lizard aggro

Fixed monsters spawning inside some terrain

Fixed detector arrow not pointing at hotspots

Added floating and rotation and particle effects to topworld errand items

Fixed loot not spawning in Eerie Ruins topworld

Fixed topworld music not playing after changing location

Fixed too big water splashes

Thank you everyone for supporting us, we've come a long way to be here.

Visit us in our Discord to talk about the game, participate in events, and hang around with the devs!