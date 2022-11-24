Free Major Expansion! Return of the Chompys

Welcome to the New Frontier, Prospectors!
Howdy frontier miners! Welcome to the new update, the Return of the Chompys.
We are releasing a long waited update with tons of different features! For Free!
New endings, new gameplay methods, new enemies, and most importantly, MORE CHOMPYS!
Please welcome the new addition to our Chompy Family. Hellraiser Chompy, Punk Chompy, and Miner Chompy!
Hellraiser Chompy
is a demoniac monstrosity from the hell dimensions! He’s big, mean and spiky, and make no mistake: this guy is here to hunt you down! You better run as fast as you can to get out of its sight.
Punk Chompy
might not be as terrifying to look at, but she’s definitely bringing the chaos! Armed with Molotov cocktails, this Chompy will destroy everything on her way. She’s the definition of rebellious and unpredictable. I guess this is the result of being overworked.!
Miner Chompy
is the other side of the coin. Similar to the original Chompy in the first Cave Digger, this guy will team up with you in the mine. He can dig out walls for you, and deliver riches straight to your account. With Miner Chompy around, backpack space won't be a problem and I'm sure he will become your favorite companion in no time.
We added RUN GENERATORS so you can now decide what perils await you in the mines deep below. Will you find more riches? Get more enemies? Find natural disasters? The elevator now has a run generator that allows you to roll for run modifiers before heading down into the mines. This means that you’ll have some control over your prospecting work in the search of riches.
But of course we’ve added more than just Chompys to the game. A new mysterious enemy type is stalking the caves, the Drone Construct.
These ancient devices will often remain cloaked until you step too close. Keep your eyes open and prepare to deflect their plasma blasts! They are a guardian of the Eerie Ruins, and will try to stop any intruders to the mysterious halls and caverns there...
New features and gameplay changes
New Gameplay Additions
- Added Miner Chompy to help the player dig and loot
- Added Punk Chompy to cause random havoc
- Added Hellraiser Chompy to haunt the player
- Expanded Sister Chompy to heal and rez the player
- Expanded Frontier Chompy to help the player in combat
- Added Drone enemy
- Added environmental hazards
- Added an intro
- Added 12 new cosmetics
- Added Chompy codex
- Redid the tutorial
- Added re-rollable run roller to display what kind of run is coming
- Dynamite now opens diggingspots
- Added joy-up for teleporting
- Added rope sliding with hands
New Endings
- Added the Meteor ending
- Added the Cold, cold North ending
Audio
- Added 64 new Clayton voice lines
- Added "Different Endings" song by The Heatons
Art
- Tweaked mining look and feel
- Added localised posters
Minor tweaks
- Dynamite amounts set to dynamite level
- Reduced move speed in water
Bug fixes and visual changes
- Fixed camera on PiMax headsets
- Fixed lots of bugging props
- Frogger ending fixes
- Added distance checks to enemy specific voicelines
- Fixed Shelley reward loot
- Disable workers glove when in menu
- Workers glove doesn't pull comics or ending clues anymore
- Removed popup follow
- Fixed loot pools errand
- Fixed abandon button not sometimes working
- Fixed lootgrinder sometimes losing loots
- Re-textured cabin inside and outside
- Added underwater vfx
- Added environment particles in the Coral biome
- Trigger saved achievements on start
- Better prop destruction vfx
- Fixed lizard aggro
- Fixed monsters spawning inside some terrain
- Fixed detector arrow not pointing at hotspots
- Added floating and rotation and particle effects to topworld errand items
- Fixed loot not spawning in Eerie Ruins topworld
- Fixed topworld music not playing after changing location
- Fixed too big water splashes
Thank you everyone for supporting us, we've come a long way to be here.
Visit us in our Discord to talk about the game, participate in events, and hang around with the devs!
Changed files in this update