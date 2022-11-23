Release 0.6.6 Preview Changelog

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Thanks again to your amazing support and feedbacks! We managed to squeeze out more bugs out of Roboplant! There are still some to fix but we wanted to give you an updated version.

Here what changed:

Added the Wind Turbine: It's pretty useful in Kytoon since the sun is not very strong but there is plenty of wind!

Added 30 more workers for you to hire.

Added a note when selecting what to produce and the target resource is not in the storage.

Fixed auto buy orders don't request the ship to come down if you don't have the means to pay for it.

Fixed producing too many Melon seedlings.

Fixed ramp not allowing workers to pass by in O Room

See you soon ːsteamhappyː