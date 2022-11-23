 Skip to content

Terracotta update for 23 November 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.6

Patch Notes 1.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Wednesday!
We're back again with another patch fixing up some small things as well as improving others. We'd love to ask you all to continue sharing the game with your friends and family. Don't forget to leave a review as well, if you haven't already!
If you run into any bugs, please go to our Discord and report it there!

Improvements/Fixes:
  • Fix images for Stories 20, 21 and 22
  • Fix for breakable blocks on level Earth 5
  • Improved water on level Thunder 3
  • Improved edge colliders on Earth levels 3, 4, 5
  • Other small visual fixes

