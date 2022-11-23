Patch Notes 1.0.6

Happy Wednesday!
We're back again with another patch fixing up some small things as well as improving others.
If you run into any bugs, please go to our Discord and report it there!
Improvements/Fixes:
- Fix images for Stories 20, 21 and 22
- Fix for breakable blocks on level Earth 5
- Improved water on level Thunder 3
- Improved edge colliders on Earth levels 3, 4, 5
- Other small visual fixes
