Respawn and Tutorial save

From now on once you have exited the Tutorial room you will always load and respawn in the new locker room in the center of the map, this lets the player get into the action faster. But of course you can still access the tutorial room at any time.

( Index players I am still looking for feedback on my last Index grip sensitivity update so if anyone could let me know how it feels and if you're still dropping things unintentionally please let me know. But now you should be able to change your binding in the SteamVR Controller Bindings menu to stop this from happening, if you find a good setting let me know so I can set it as the new default for other players too)