Leaderboards and Optimization Update + New Faction Tease

Greetings, orx slayers!

Newest patch is already here — bringing Global and Friends Leaderboards, new map visuals and multiple performance optimizations! Included in this post is also a small teaser for the next Faction!

Breathing Life Into Maps

Map generation in ORX just got more interesting! We've sprinkled a multitude of decorations onto neutral tiles — to make maps look more alive and interesting.

And the best part? Decorations may sometimes stay on the tile even after you build a road through it!

Leaderboards

You finally have a place to brag your high score in ORX — Global and Friends Leaderboards are a big part this update!

But to have Leaderboards also means scoring player's performance! As such we've also included scoring and ranking system for Campaign Results screen. See if you can beat the developers at their own game!

Full Changelog

New Additions

Added Global and Friends Leaderboards — show the world that you're the King of your castle and the greatest ORX slayer!

Added score system and ranking to Campaign Results screen

Gameplay Changes:

New, level 4 ability added to Death Knight — after reaching this level he'll be able to resurrect a dead ORX with 30% chance.

Graphics:

New visuals and decorations added for the Desert Barrens biome

Updated visuals of all roads and optimized the textures

Added numerous decorations for neutral tiles

Changed the card back for Neutral Cards rewards

Performance:

Render optimizations for player's interface, cards, neutral tiles, forests, castles and castle elements

Texture atlases and render optimizations for roads, landscape, shadows and UI elements

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug with "flying" ORX, where they would hover some distance above the ground

Fixed effects of "Interest Rate" card disappearing at dusk, even though they should persist until dawn

Fixed roads sometimes rendering on top of structures

Fixed rendering order for some structures

Fixed incorrect artefact description formatting during previews

The Northern Wind Starts to Blow

You might've noticed an unfamiliar figure in the Leaderboards gif above. Well, we just couldn't keep it to ourselves and wanted to share a bit of information on upcoming 3rd faction of ORX with you!

Coming from the Northern Lands, Boreal Nomads represent an unlikely alliance between the men and the giants. After the Runic Wars some of the Empire's citizens just couldn't accept the new ways of Rune Guardians — and so they went into exile. Settling in the Northern Lands, the nomads found out that these icy planes were already inhabited by a race of giants called Boreals. After years of bloody conflicts, the two races finally decided to unite under one banner — and founded the nation of Boreal Nomads.

Gameplay-wise Boreal Nomads will expand on existing mechanics of ORX, while playing completely different compared to the existing two factions. We will most definitely share an in-depth look at their gameplay later, but for now we can just say that it's... Unique.

Boreal Nomads are actually separated in terms of gameplay — with members of each race playing to their strengths. Nomads are great strategists and architects, so they build structures and, most importantly, fortifications. Types and especially formations of fortifications will produce different outcomes and effects. And towering Boreals utilize their natural talents and size to essentially serve as their nation's Heroes. The interaction between Nomads and Boreals is what makes their core gameplay — you will send Heroes to collect "Blessings", upgrade their equipment and build fortifications to survive the ORX.

Boreal Nomads are going to appear on Experimental Branch sooner than you might expect — so stay tuned for the upcoming updates!

