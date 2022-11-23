 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 23 November 2022

COMBAT UPDATE IS AVAILABLE! (1.2.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 10001825

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The major combat update which has been in the work for 2 months is finally available!!!

It is 100% free and addresses the last major area of the game that got some criticism. Now this game is perfect, right? ^^'

I believe you'll love it :)

Like all major updates, there's a risk to break anything so if you encounter bugs, let me know:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/949480/discussions/0/3437956108939473993/

By the way, don't forget to nominate BROK for the Steam awards. The "Most Innovative Gameplay" category should be most fitting!

Full list of changes below:

1.2.0

COMBAT UPDATE

MAJOR CHANGES:

  • New difficulty setting "Mania!"
    To unlock it, finish the game with the "hard" difficulty. This requires to achieve an ending without lowering the difficulty.
    This makes enemies faster to move/attack and even more reactive.

  • The gameplay is faster and more "nervous" overall, allowing for juggles, more reactive controls and more.

  • Added more "oomph" to the sound effects, especially impact and falling sounds.

  • Enemies now blink yellow when preparing a dangerous attack (a display option was added to deactivate this.)

  • Visual effects overhaul.

  • Player can now perform a combo finisher attack by pressing "guard button" during a combo.

  • New enemy moves:

  • Dart "upper smack" attack.

  • Dart grab attack.

  • R.J. grab and suplex attacks.

  • Military grab and throw attack.

  • Pound bot grab.

  • Tribot "push" attack.

  • Bosses we've already met can now appear in virtual arena training (and in quick fights after finishing the game)

  • Lighter CPU usage (better performance overall)

  • Traditional Chinese subtitles support!

AND MORE:

  • Allow to hit opponents from a 30% larger depth range during battle (for both player and enemies)
  • All non-robot enemies now have multiple faces on health bar HUD.
  • Player can now dodge even when performing most attacks.
  • Dodge input is memorized when performing the other attacks so it's performed ASAP.
  • End fight no longer interrupts the player animation immediately.
  • When thrown, enemies now get stun for a bit after each hit and get closer to the player
    so it's easier to keep hitting them (thus juggling enemies is now much easier.)
  • We can keep hitting dead enemies up until they start recovering.
  • Enemies no longer stop their attack immediately after killing the player.
  • Increased timer stun and added an effect when player or an enemy are defeated.
  • Revised a lot of frame timings for attacks and collision masks.
  • Increased reaction time when enemies are preparing an attack.
  • Made player dodges even more reactive (after touching ground).
  • Sound of enemy attacks is no longer interrupted when changing animation.
  • Throwing bats is now faster and they have more gravity.
  • Jumping with a weapon now keeps the jumpkick instead of throwing the weapon.
  • Weapon now appears in hand during jumpkick and hit/KO poses.
  • Each item now makes its own sound when falling & bouncing.
  • New/improved animation for Brok jump down attack.
  • New/improved animation for Brok crouch / grab items.
  • New/improved animation for Graff jump.
  • Sped up the player combo.
  • Fixed generic rats don't grab their own weapons anymore.
  • Special attack charge faster to fill and requires less health.
  • Quick special attack no longer removes health if no enemy was reached and requires less health.
  • Palm drop now has more impact and make enemies fall.
  • Increased VFX hit size.
  • Fixed animation changing immediately to idle when an enemy is hurt above the ground.
  • Added timer before Tidy performs his arm attacks.
  • Added slow down effect when a boss is defeated.
  • Generic rat and Kins can now grab and throw any item from the floor.
  • Thrown items can now hit from a wider depth range.
  • Pressing guard button while attacking now performs the back attack.
  • Dodging is now allowed during an attack (as long as player is on the ground) and interrupts it.
  • New smoke effect when characters fall
  • New smoke effect for Brok's powerful punch
  • Blocking attacks now has more impact (enemy freeze and stun effect) and blocks from both sides.
  • Added stun for Brok's special quick attack.
  • Quick special attack (and some others) now display an impact on all the enemies hit.
  • Quick special attack (and some others) now throw the enemies around the player, not all on the same side.
  • Quick special attack can now be performed during an attack or a dodge.
  • Revamped which impact sounds should be used according to each case (opponent type, weapon in hand etc)
  • Grabbing items from the floor is now more lenient relative to player position.
  • Rat chief uppercut should make us throw faster (moreg ravity until reaching ground)
  • Graff's special attack now does a little damage to enemies and throws them away + improved SFX/VFX.
  • Graff's movements are now much faster and with more gravity.
  • Moves list is now viewable from the options menu in fight mode.
  • Fixed VFX, timers and more things that didn't quite work as expected with hard difficulty.
  • Big changes to gravity. Player and enemies now fall faster, but jump gravity is now separate from thrown/fall gravity.
  • Tidy's special attack now gives more time to react when he bounces off walls and is slower overall.
  • Fixed bug with player changing side while dodging.
  • Graff now has his own movelist.
  • Player hurt/thrown/KO/recover sprites now display the weapon/item in hand (also for generic rat.)
  • Graff's movement can now be controlled when performing crushing jump and falling after stomping on enemies.
  • Graff's slide is more dynamic and we can change side or not when animation finishes according to controls.
  • Graff's weapons attacks are faster.
  • Added inbetween frame for Graff's crouch.
  • An icon is now displayed on top of player when the special attack is ready.
  • Improved lasers creation (they used to not appear during a few frames until fully visible)
  • Enemies now bounce off walls and room edges when thrown.
  • Dodge is now improved in tights spaces with lots of collisions.
  • R.J.'s and military bot charge attacks no longer stop when encountering different floor levels.
  • Walking on different floor levels no longer stops the animation.
  • Player jump button presses are no longer ignored when falling from low heights.
  • Player jumping from lower floor to a higher one now makes the expected floor sound.
  • Improved enemies jumping over obstacles.
  • Characters shadows sizes and positions adjusted.
  • Military bot made harder to hit from front.
  • On the other hand, powerful punch now breaks all guards.
  • Jumping while runnning is now faster
  • Fixed a bug that made enemies less active than they should have been.
  • The food items are now described underneath in fight mode menu.
  • Fixed bug: we can no longer move NPCs around by using powerful punches in adventure mode.
  • Fixed bug: Squealers Chief name did not fit into its health bar HUD.
  • Fixed bug: spike balls can no longer be placed at the same position as another.
  • Similarly, load and options get the corresponding bottom message.
  • Moving close to an item that can be grabbed now displays a button prompt.
  • When player hits several enemies at once (eg: jumpkicks) during the same attack, all enemies hit stay stun for the duration.
  • Improved pound bot to feel better to hit (a bit less slippery, more often on our height level)
  • Pound bot "danger" shadow is now always displayed on top of everything else (including other enemies).
  • Pound bot ground pound attack now makes sound & effect.
  • Added effect while dodging.
  • After first playthrough, difficulty modes are unlocked for VR arena.
  • New "Mania" training in VR arena in chapter 6 and after finishing the game (whether or not the actual mania difficulty is unlocked)
  • Brok's special attack now attempts to go towards the enemy (drones) and do an uppercut when it's too high to reach
  • Fixed shadow of crates barely visible and reduced gravity.
  • Lasers shots sprites are now animated.
  • The flag is now animated.
  • Fixed bug with lasers placed being destroyed but still displayed on screen.
  • Fixed enemies jumping all over the place when there's an obstacle.
  • Cooldown for remote control on bots now varies according to difficulty.
  • Trainings difficulties have been renamed to numbers to avoid confusion with difficulty setting
  • Added a fourth training accessible from Chapter 6 and in future playthroughs.
  • Items tab removed for Virtual arena fights (basically useless because all weapons are temporary) so the first tab is now the food tab.

NON COMBAT UPDATES:

  • Upgraded GameMaker version to 2022 LTS.
  • BIG cleaning of memory leaks! This should lead to improved CPU performance as well.
  • New animation for Ott in police office.
  • Glass panel in the intro now has a break animation.
  • Improved labels on the world map so they fit better in all languages.
  • Added instrumental version of the song for the Fall ending credits.
  • Fixed bug: it shouldn't be possible to move cursor with DPAD while viewing concept art / fanarts.
  • Fixed bug: line jumps after end parenthesis in the text wouldn't be displayed. (issue with Japanese)
  • Fixed bug: can't leave the pharmacy if we cross the barrier at the last line of dialogue when too many articles.
  • Fixed bug: killing Bolt left a second where we could click somewhere else and get softlocked.
  • Fixed bug: mail crates were not properly saved and climbed automatically when using gamepad.
  • Fixed bug: it shouldn't be possible to take the broken mine after chapter 1.
  • Fixed: merchant no longer mentions a gift if we already took the statuette.
  • Fixed some voice acting lines without effect.
  • Fixed one character appearing alive in summary at the end if we go for another ending at the very last moment.
  • Fixed elevator getting reopen when switching character from inside the museum.
  • Fixed bug: pages number in jail were displayed above the menu.
  • Fixed bug: incorrect music played if we refuse to leave after losing in front of the boss in VR arena.
  • Fixed bug: rolling spikes couldn't hurt Brok when running.
  • Fixed bug: charging "Hush killed himself" then restarting from chapter 1 would leave those clues intact.
  • Fixed bug: in Trasher Hunter room, destroying stuff then switching back & forth to summary no longer created the idle bots.
  • Fixed bug: impact effect would not display / have the correct scale for some inanimate objects.
  • Fixed bug: wrong scene displayed after credits at the lab if we chose to "jump on..."
  • Fixed bug: chapter 4, softlock if we enter from a certain position and try to talk to Ott.
  • Fixed bug: "overload" text during chase had no vertical alignment so could change position.
  • Fixed bug: loading save in chapter 5 does not reset the timer to the correct value.
  • Fixed bug: Museum sign didn't display the letter right after screwing (it required to leave/come back the room)
  • Fixed bug: Throwing cat fur at R.J. in front of hacker during fight should not trigger dialogue.
  • Fixed: chocolate effect no longer disables after exiting pharmacy.
  • Fixed: Bod normalizer no longer applies to Graff.
  • Fixed: Klay's shoes no longer disappear when he goes in bed in the bunker.
  • Added effect for glass window broken in Trasher Hunt.
  • Increased speed to skip pages in jail.
  • Chinese translation fully proofreaded.
  • Chinese and Japanese versions now have a localized game logo on title screen.
  • Chinese end screen now has a Weibo link instead of Discord.
  • The artbook can now be viewed from the menu in-game into "extras" (if you own the DLC)
  • It's now possible to zoom in/out and move the picture for all the extras art display.
  • Added an option to exit to main menu (in addition to exit the game)
  • Moved "text message speed" and "subtitles" to display options.
  • Changes to prepare for console releases (optional asynchronous save handler)
  • 38 new fanarts.

(Rvs 17230)

