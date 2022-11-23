COMBAT UPDATE IS AVAILABLE! (1.2.0)

The major combat update which has been in the work for 2 months is finally available!!!
It is 100% free and addresses the last major area of the game that got some criticism. Now this game is perfect, right? ^^'
I believe you'll love it :)
Like all major updates, there's a risk to break anything so if you encounter bugs, let me know:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/949480/discussions/0/3437956108939473993/
By the way, don't forget to nominate BROK for the Steam awards. The "Most Innovative Gameplay" category should be most fitting!
Full list of changes below:
1.2.0
COMBAT UPDATE
MAJOR CHANGES:
-
New difficulty setting "Mania!"
To unlock it, finish the game with the "hard" difficulty. This requires to achieve an ending without lowering the difficulty.
This makes enemies faster to move/attack and even more reactive.
-
The gameplay is faster and more "nervous" overall, allowing for juggles, more reactive controls and more.
-
Added more "oomph" to the sound effects, especially impact and falling sounds.
-
Enemies now blink yellow when preparing a dangerous attack (a display option was added to deactivate this.)
-
Visual effects overhaul.
-
Player can now perform a combo finisher attack by pressing "guard button" during a combo.
-
New enemy moves:
-
Dart "upper smack" attack.
-
Dart grab attack.
-
R.J. grab and suplex attacks.
-
Military grab and throw attack.
-
Pound bot grab.
-
Tribot "push" attack.
-
Bosses we've already met can now appear in virtual arena training (and in quick fights after finishing the game)
-
Lighter CPU usage (better performance overall)
-
Traditional Chinese subtitles support!
AND MORE:
- Allow to hit opponents from a 30% larger depth range during battle (for both player and enemies)
- All non-robot enemies now have multiple faces on health bar HUD.
- Player can now dodge even when performing most attacks.
- Dodge input is memorized when performing the other attacks so it's performed ASAP.
- End fight no longer interrupts the player animation immediately.
- When thrown, enemies now get stun for a bit after each hit and get closer to the player
so it's easier to keep hitting them (thus juggling enemies is now much easier.)
- We can keep hitting dead enemies up until they start recovering.
- Enemies no longer stop their attack immediately after killing the player.
- Increased timer stun and added an effect when player or an enemy are defeated.
- Revised a lot of frame timings for attacks and collision masks.
- Increased reaction time when enemies are preparing an attack.
- Made player dodges even more reactive (after touching ground).
- Sound of enemy attacks is no longer interrupted when changing animation.
- Throwing bats is now faster and they have more gravity.
- Jumping with a weapon now keeps the jumpkick instead of throwing the weapon.
- Weapon now appears in hand during jumpkick and hit/KO poses.
- Each item now makes its own sound when falling & bouncing.
- New/improved animation for Brok jump down attack.
- New/improved animation for Brok crouch / grab items.
- New/improved animation for Graff jump.
- Sped up the player combo.
- Fixed generic rats don't grab their own weapons anymore.
- Special attack charge faster to fill and requires less health.
- Quick special attack no longer removes health if no enemy was reached and requires less health.
- Palm drop now has more impact and make enemies fall.
- Increased VFX hit size.
- Fixed animation changing immediately to idle when an enemy is hurt above the ground.
- Added timer before Tidy performs his arm attacks.
- Added slow down effect when a boss is defeated.
- Generic rat and Kins can now grab and throw any item from the floor.
- Thrown items can now hit from a wider depth range.
- Pressing guard button while attacking now performs the back attack.
- Dodging is now allowed during an attack (as long as player is on the ground) and interrupts it.
- New smoke effect when characters fall
- New smoke effect for Brok's powerful punch
- Blocking attacks now has more impact (enemy freeze and stun effect) and blocks from both sides.
- Added stun for Brok's special quick attack.
- Quick special attack (and some others) now display an impact on all the enemies hit.
- Quick special attack (and some others) now throw the enemies around the player, not all on the same side.
- Quick special attack can now be performed during an attack or a dodge.
- Revamped which impact sounds should be used according to each case (opponent type, weapon in hand etc)
- Grabbing items from the floor is now more lenient relative to player position.
- Rat chief uppercut should make us throw faster (moreg ravity until reaching ground)
- Graff's special attack now does a little damage to enemies and throws them away + improved SFX/VFX.
- Graff's movements are now much faster and with more gravity.
- Moves list is now viewable from the options menu in fight mode.
- Fixed VFX, timers and more things that didn't quite work as expected with hard difficulty.
- Big changes to gravity. Player and enemies now fall faster, but jump gravity is now separate from thrown/fall gravity.
- Tidy's special attack now gives more time to react when he bounces off walls and is slower overall.
- Fixed bug with player changing side while dodging.
- Graff now has his own movelist.
- Player hurt/thrown/KO/recover sprites now display the weapon/item in hand (also for generic rat.)
- Graff's movement can now be controlled when performing crushing jump and falling after stomping on enemies.
- Graff's slide is more dynamic and we can change side or not when animation finishes according to controls.
- Graff's weapons attacks are faster.
- Added inbetween frame for Graff's crouch.
- An icon is now displayed on top of player when the special attack is ready.
- Improved lasers creation (they used to not appear during a few frames until fully visible)
- Enemies now bounce off walls and room edges when thrown.
- Dodge is now improved in tights spaces with lots of collisions.
- R.J.'s and military bot charge attacks no longer stop when encountering different floor levels.
- Walking on different floor levels no longer stops the animation.
- Player jump button presses are no longer ignored when falling from low heights.
- Player jumping from lower floor to a higher one now makes the expected floor sound.
- Improved enemies jumping over obstacles.
- Characters shadows sizes and positions adjusted.
- Military bot made harder to hit from front.
- On the other hand, powerful punch now breaks all guards.
- Jumping while runnning is now faster
- Fixed a bug that made enemies less active than they should have been.
- The food items are now described underneath in fight mode menu.
- Fixed bug: we can no longer move NPCs around by using powerful punches in adventure mode.
- Fixed bug: Squealers Chief name did not fit into its health bar HUD.
- Fixed bug: spike balls can no longer be placed at the same position as another.
- Similarly, load and options get the corresponding bottom message.
- Moving close to an item that can be grabbed now displays a button prompt.
- When player hits several enemies at once (eg: jumpkicks) during the same attack, all enemies hit stay stun for the duration.
- Improved pound bot to feel better to hit (a bit less slippery, more often on our height level)
- Pound bot "danger" shadow is now always displayed on top of everything else (including other enemies).
- Pound bot ground pound attack now makes sound & effect.
- Added effect while dodging.
- After first playthrough, difficulty modes are unlocked for VR arena.
- New "Mania" training in VR arena in chapter 6 and after finishing the game (whether or not the actual mania difficulty is unlocked)
- Brok's special attack now attempts to go towards the enemy (drones) and do an uppercut when it's too high to reach
- Fixed shadow of crates barely visible and reduced gravity.
- Lasers shots sprites are now animated.
- The flag is now animated.
- Fixed bug with lasers placed being destroyed but still displayed on screen.
- Fixed enemies jumping all over the place when there's an obstacle.
- Cooldown for remote control on bots now varies according to difficulty.
- Trainings difficulties have been renamed to numbers to avoid confusion with difficulty setting
- Added a fourth training accessible from Chapter 6 and in future playthroughs.
- Items tab removed for Virtual arena fights (basically useless because all weapons are temporary) so the first tab is now the food tab.
NON COMBAT UPDATES:
- Upgraded GameMaker version to 2022 LTS.
- BIG cleaning of memory leaks! This should lead to improved CPU performance as well.
- New animation for Ott in police office.
- Glass panel in the intro now has a break animation.
- Improved labels on the world map so they fit better in all languages.
- Added instrumental version of the song for the Fall ending credits.
- Fixed bug: it shouldn't be possible to move cursor with DPAD while viewing concept art / fanarts.
- Fixed bug: line jumps after end parenthesis in the text wouldn't be displayed. (issue with Japanese)
- Fixed bug: can't leave the pharmacy if we cross the barrier at the last line of dialogue when too many articles.
- Fixed bug: killing Bolt left a second where we could click somewhere else and get softlocked.
- Fixed bug: mail crates were not properly saved and climbed automatically when using gamepad.
- Fixed bug: it shouldn't be possible to take the broken mine after chapter 1.
- Fixed: merchant no longer mentions a gift if we already took the statuette.
- Fixed some voice acting lines without effect.
- Fixed one character appearing alive in summary at the end if we go for another ending at the very last moment.
- Fixed elevator getting reopen when switching character from inside the museum.
- Fixed bug: pages number in jail were displayed above the menu.
- Fixed bug: incorrect music played if we refuse to leave after losing in front of the boss in VR arena.
- Fixed bug: rolling spikes couldn't hurt Brok when running.
- Fixed bug: charging "Hush killed himself" then restarting from chapter 1 would leave those clues intact.
- Fixed bug: in Trasher Hunter room, destroying stuff then switching back & forth to summary no longer created the idle bots.
- Fixed bug: impact effect would not display / have the correct scale for some inanimate objects.
- Fixed bug: wrong scene displayed after credits at the lab if we chose to "jump on..."
- Fixed bug: chapter 4, softlock if we enter from a certain position and try to talk to Ott.
- Fixed bug: "overload" text during chase had no vertical alignment so could change position.
- Fixed bug: loading save in chapter 5 does not reset the timer to the correct value.
- Fixed bug: Museum sign didn't display the letter right after screwing (it required to leave/come back the room)
- Fixed bug: Throwing cat fur at R.J. in front of hacker during fight should not trigger dialogue.
- Fixed: chocolate effect no longer disables after exiting pharmacy.
- Fixed: Bod normalizer no longer applies to Graff.
- Fixed: Klay's shoes no longer disappear when he goes in bed in the bunker.
- Added effect for glass window broken in Trasher Hunt.
- Increased speed to skip pages in jail.
- Chinese translation fully proofreaded.
- Chinese and Japanese versions now have a localized game logo on title screen.
- Chinese end screen now has a Weibo link instead of Discord.
- The artbook can now be viewed from the menu in-game into "extras" (if you own the DLC)
- It's now possible to zoom in/out and move the picture for all the extras art display.
- Added an option to exit to main menu (in addition to exit the game)
- Moved "text message speed" and "subtitles" to display options.
- Changes to prepare for console releases (optional asynchronous save handler)
- 38 new fanarts.
(Rvs 17230)
