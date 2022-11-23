 Skip to content

Way of the Hunter update for 23 November 2022

Nominate Way of the Hunter in the Steam Awards 2022!

Way of the Hunter update for 23 November 2022

Hey there, hunters!

This year's Steam Awards are here and we hope you are having a great time roaming Nez Perce Valley and Transylvania in search for trophy animals!

While waiting for our next update (coming soon!), we hope you will consider nominating us for this year's 'Sit Back and Relax' award. If you've been having a relaxing enough time with Way of the Hunter, that is!

We are also participating in the Autumn Sale! If you haven't played our game yet, if you'd like to get the Season Pass at a discount, or if you'd like to gift to a friend, now's your chance to get Way of the Hunter at 25% off:

Good hunting!

